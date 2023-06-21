AVN 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.58%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
EPCL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.04%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
GGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
HUBC 64.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.86%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
OGDC 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.03%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.48%)
PRL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.51%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TRG 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.42%)
UNITY 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.08% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 04:29pm

The Pakistani rupee saw a marginal gain against the US dollar with an appreciation of 0.08% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 286.98, an improvement of Re0.24, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, appreciating 0.02% to settle at 287.22.

In a key development, the government on Tuesday unveiled what it termed the ‘Economic Revival Plan’ that focuses on “untapped potential in key sectors” at a time of record inflation, interest rates, and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

“The plan envisages capitalising Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors of defence production, agricultural, livestock, minerals, mining, IT and energy through indigenous development and investments from friendly countries,” read a statement.

Separately, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country plunged by 21% during the first eleven months of this fiscal year (FY23).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday that Pakistan fetched FDI amounted to $1.32 billion during July-May of FY23 as against $1.66 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $345 million.

Globally, the US dollar was firm in Asia trade on Wednesday following surprisingly strong US housing data, while the yuan and Aussie dollar nursed losses and focus turned to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance before Congress later in the day.

Single-family housing starts surged 21.7% in May against expectations they’d be more or less flat.

The US dollar index was steady at 102.55.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded early on Wednesday, recovering after two straight sessions of losses, as expectations of hawkish Federal Reserve talk later in day and possible US crude stock drawdowns outweighed China demand worries.

Oil prices SBP FDI Rupee Exchange rate US dollar index pkr rate rupee rate economic plan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 21, 2023 01:00pm
A tiny appreciation because the zamindar COAS has officially thrown his weight behind Ishaq Dar's failed and doomed budget. By the way, where is the president?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Maqbool Jun 21, 2023 03:48pm
It is normal, as everyone know that the Rupee appreciates just before this Eid, because of Qurbani money being sent by overseas Pakistanis. It’s Not rocket science . As for the President , he’s busy making Jutice Isa our next CJP .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

‘Underwater noises’ detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

Pakistan’s startup Abhi selected among WEF’s ‘Technology Pioneers’

A day after Blinken visits Beijing, Biden calls Chinese President Xi a ‘dictator’

KE reluctant to constitute BoD due to legal hitch

Read more stories