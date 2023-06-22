Khar, German envoy discuss Pakistani students visa issues

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has stressed for early resolution of visa issues faced by Pakistani students intending to get an education in Germany.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khar met German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas.

“Matters pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, vocational training, migration and mobility were discussed in the meeting,” it stated, adding that she also stressed the need for early resolution of visa issues faced by Pakistani students.

