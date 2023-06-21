Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt unveils ‘Economic Revival Plan’ as Pakistan deals with distress

China has come to Pakistan’s rescue as IMF programme faces ‘inordinate delay’: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Rupee sees minor gain, settles at 287.22 against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023

Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah

Pakistan LNG fails to secure cargoes for Oct-Dec: report

Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker govt presents budget for four months

KSE-100 closes volatile session with marginal gain

Govt announces June 29, 30 and July 1 as Eid ul Adha holidays

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts

