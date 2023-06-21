AVN 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 50.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
EPCL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
FCCL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
FLYNG 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
GGL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.76%)
HUBC 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.4%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
KEL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
OGDC 75.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PPL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TRG 93.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.41%)
UNITY 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,019 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 13,813 Increased By 62 (0.45%)
KSE100 40,757 Increased By 103.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 14,340 Increased By 32.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 20, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 08:49am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt unveils ‘Economic Revival Plan’ as Pakistan deals with distress

Read here for details.

  • China has come to Pakistan’s rescue as IMF programme faces ‘inordinate delay’: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

Read here for details.

  • Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Read here for details.

  • Rupee sees minor gain, settles at 287.22 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023

Read here for details.

  • Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan LNG fails to secure cargoes for Oct-Dec: report

Read here for details.

  • Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi

Read here for details.

  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker govt presents budget for four months

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes volatile session with marginal gain

Read here for details.

  • Govt announces June 29, 30 and July 1 as Eid ul Adha holidays

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

Read here for details.

  • Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts

Read here for details

