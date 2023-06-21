BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 20, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt unveils ‘Economic Revival Plan’ as Pakistan deals with distress
- China has come to Pakistan’s rescue as IMF programme faces ‘inordinate delay’: PM Shehbaz
- PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday
- Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage
- Rupee sees minor gain, settles at 287.22 against US dollar
- Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023
- Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah
- Pakistan LNG fails to secure cargoes for Oct-Dec: report
- Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker govt presents budget for four months
- KSE-100 closes volatile session with marginal gain
- Govt announces June 29, 30 and July 1 as Eid ul Adha holidays
- Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation
- Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts
