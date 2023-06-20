AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes volatile session with marginal gain

  • Market rises 0.08% to close at 40,653.03
BR Web Desk Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 06:51pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile session on Tuesday and the KSE-100 Index closed marginally upward after trading on both sides of the spectrum.

A lack of developments surrounding the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme kept investors at the bay.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 40,653.03, a rise of 31.81 points or 0.08%.

KSE-100 plunges nearly 700 points due to IMF uncertainty

Trading began upward but selloff gripped the market and it traded in red for most part of the day. A buying spree, towards the end of the session, helped it close with a gain.

Index-heavy automobile, cement, chemical and banking sectors turned red while oil and fertiliser spaces closed in green.

A report from Capital Stake stated that PSX ended a rocky session on Tuesday flat.

“Indices traded within a narrow range while volumes depreciated from last close,” it said.

A report from Arif Habib Limited cited that range-bound session was recorded at the PSX.

“The market opened in the green but traded in both directions due to the impending negotiation between the government and IMF for the 9th review of the Extended Fund Facility,” it said. “Investor choose to remain invested in the E&P sector that helped market to close in the positive zone.”

Overall market activity remained sideways owing to the economic situation of the country, it said adding that volumes remained dull while the third tier equities led the volume board.

On the economic front, Pakistan rupee settled at 287.22 against the US dollar after an improvement of Re0.04 or 0.01% in the inter-bank market.

Sectors lifting the benchmark KSE-100 Index higher included, oil and gas exploration (61.23 points), oil and gas marketing (28.53 points) and technology and communication (20.32 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 124.9 million from 179.8 million on Monday, while the value of shares traded dropped to Rs4 billion from Rs5.6 billion recorded in the previous session.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 9.9 million shares followed by WorldCall Telecom with 7 million shares and Hascol with 6.7 million shares.

Shares of 311 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 106 registered an increase, 179 recorded a fall and 26 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX companies listed on the PSX PSX trading KSE-100 index KSE index PSX stocks PSX delegation

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 closes volatile session with marginal gain

Rupee sees minor gain, settles at 287.22 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG fails to secure cargoes for Oct-Dec: report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker govt presents budget for four months

Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi

PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme comes into effect for Pakistan

Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah

Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023

Japan’s Suzuki to make ‘flying cars’ with SkyDrive

Read more stories