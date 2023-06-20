AVN 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.65%)
PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

  • He will attend New Global Financing Pact Summit
BR Web Desk Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 12:18pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to France on June 22 to participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris.

He is attending the summit at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, said the Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday.

The FO said that the ‘‘summit affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda’’.

In the run up to other important international events and conferences during the next two years, the summit aims to define the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system, and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the North and the South,“ the press release said.

The FO said that Pakistan will contribute to the debate at the summit ‘‘as a leading stakeholder in the global discourse, a leader in G-77 and China and one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change’’.

PM Shehbaz will present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt.

The premier will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

France says the two-day summit, which begins on Thursday and will bring together some 50 heads of state and government, was more of a platform for ideas sharing ahead of a cluster of major economic and climate meetings in the coming months.

As per AFP, President Macron has said the summit for a New Global Financial Pact is aimed at building a “new consensus” to meet the interlinked global targets of tackling poverty, curbing planet-heating emissions and protecting nature.

