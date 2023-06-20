AVN 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker govt presents budget for four months

  • Rs462.16 billion has been set aside for expenses and Rs112 billion for development
BR Web Desk Published 20 Jun, 2023 04:53pm

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday presented its budget for the next four months (July-October 2023), until the federal government is dissolved and general elections are called.

While presenting the budget, Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Finance Himayatullah Khan said that the provincial leadership had set aside Rs462.16 billion for expenses, while Rs112 billion have been earmarked for development during the four month period.

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Khan announced that the minimum wage will increase from Rs26,000 to Rs32,000 in KP, while pensions will go up by 17.5%.

“No new loans have been taken by the caretaker leadership despite challenging conditions,” he added.

KP caretaker govt to present 4-month budget on 20th: minister

The adviser also stated that the salaries of government employees of grade 1-16 will increase by 35% while employees in grade 17-22 will be given a 30% raise.

The caretaker government assumed charge of the province in January 2023.

More to follow

