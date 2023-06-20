AVN 43.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.76%)
Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

  • Engro Corp. Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood and son had embarked on journey to visit remnants of the Titanic, family says
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 12:59pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

Two Pakistanis are on a submarine that went missing off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

Engro Corp. Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman had embarked on the journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic, the family said.

A statement from the Dawood family said there was little information about what had happened.

A rescue effort led by several government agencies and deep-sea companies was attempting to re-establish contact with the missing submersible, it said.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four passengers on board and that the vessel had the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours, but it was unclear whether it was still underwater or had surfaced and was unable to communicate, Reuters reported.

“It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said.

“We are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board,” he said.

“Going into this evening we will continue to fly aircraft and move additional vessels.”

Mauger said officials have also been reaching out to commercial vessels for help.

Among those missing is Hamish Harding, chairman of Action Aviation, according to Mark Butler, managing director of the Dubai-based aircraft brokerage, reported Bloomberg.

Mobilising all options

The private company that operates the submarine, OceanGate Expeditions, said in a statement on Monday that it was “mobilizing all options” to rescue those on board.

OceanGate said, “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”

The expeditions, which cost $250,000 per person, start in St. John’s, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 400 miles (640 km) into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to OceanGate’s website.

