Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi

A special anti-corruption court in Lahore granted on Tuesday bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case pertaining to making illegal appointments to the Punjab Assembly.

Judge Ali Raza directed Elahi to submit surety bonds valued at Rs1 million.

On June 4, a Lahore district court sent Elahi on 14-day judicial remand while rejecting the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) request for his physical remand.

An ACE spokesperson told the media that Elahi allegedly recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

Elahi was first arrested on June 1 after police raided his Lahore residence twice after an anti-corruption court dismissed his pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to irregularities in development projects launched during his term as the Punjab chief minister.

On June 2, a Judicial Magistrate at an anti-corruption court in Lahore ordered his release as he announced the reserved verdict on a plea seeking Elahi’s physical remand.

However, the former CM was again arrested by law enforcement authorities upon release in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala.