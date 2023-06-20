AVN 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi

  • Judge Ali Raza directs Elahi to submit surety bonds valued at Rs1 million
BR Web Desk Published 20 Jun, 2023 04:25pm

A special anti-corruption court in Lahore granted on Tuesday bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case pertaining to making illegal appointments to the Punjab Assembly.

Judge Ali Raza directed Elahi to submit surety bonds valued at Rs1 million.

On June 4, a Lahore district court sent Elahi on 14-day judicial remand while rejecting the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) request for his physical remand.

An ACE spokesperson told the media that Elahi allegedly recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

Elahi was first arrested on June 1 after police raided his Lahore residence twice after an anti-corruption court dismissed his pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to irregularities in development projects launched during his term as the Punjab chief minister.

On June 2, a Judicial Magistrate at an anti-corruption court in Lahore ordered his release as he announced the reserved verdict on a plea seeking Elahi’s physical remand.

However, the former CM was again arrested by law enforcement authorities upon release in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala.

