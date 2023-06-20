AVN 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
Rupee sees minor gain, settles at 287.22 against US dollar

  • Appreciates 0.01% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 04:08pm

The Pakistani rupee witnessed a marginal increase against the US dollar with an appreciation of 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 287.22, an improvement of Re0.04, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee saw a marginal loss in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.02% to settle at 287.26.

In a key development, it was learnt that Pakistan is not on the agenda of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meetings scheduled till June 29, as the 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme remains pending.

Separately, the country’s current account deficit fell sharply, i.e. 81% during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (FY23) supported by lower import bill.

According to the SBP, Pakistan posted a $2.94 billion current account deficit during July-May of FY23 compared to $15.16 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $12.2 billion.

In other currencies, the yen slumped to a seven-month low of 142.26 per dollar, extending its decline following the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision on Friday to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The euro rose marginally to $1.0923, drawing support from a still-hawkish European Central Bank after two policymakers on Monday said the bank should err on the side of further rate hikes as the inflation rate could come in even higher than it expects.

The US dollar index, which measures it against a basket of currencies, rose broadly to trade at 102.51, up 0.03%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Tuesday after China cut benchmark lending rates less than some expected while demand was seen rising this year, clouding the outlook for the world’s largest crude importer.

Tulukan Mairandi Jun 20, 2023 02:27pm
Open market rate is some 320
