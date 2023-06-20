AVN 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.65%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
FLYNG 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
GGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.18%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.18%)
KEL 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.51%)
OGDC 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.57%)
PPL 56.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.46%)
PRL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.54%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
UNITY 14.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,998 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.03%)
BR30 13,715 Increased By 52.9 (0.39%)
KSE100 40,609 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,292 Increased By 31.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s crude imports from Russia surge to record 2.29mn bpd in May

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 12:29pm

BEIJING: China’s oil imports from Russia jumped to a record high in May, Chinese government data showed on Tuesday, as private refiners continue to snap up sanctioned ESPO and Urals crude shipments at discounts.

Arrivals from Russia totalled 9.71 million metric tons in May, or 2.29 million barrels per day (bpd). Shipments were up 15.3% from 1.50 million bpd in the same month last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

This represented the highest level on record, and a 32.4% increase on April’s figure of 1.73 million bpd.

Imports of Saudi crude totalled 7.32 million tons in May, equivalent to 1.72 million bpd, down 16.0% from last month’s 2.05 million bpd. Saudi Arabia had been China’s largest source of crude in April.

In early April, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced surprise further output cuts of 1.16 million bpd, to take effect from May.

Saudi Arabia cut 430,000 bpd of output in May, according to a Reuters survey published at the end of the month.

Much of the uptick in demand for Russian crude has come from China’s private refiners, including major players such as Hengli Petrochemical.

Hengli’s 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in northeast Dalian received its first Urals shipment of 730,000 barrels in early May, alongside a total of 3.71 million barrels of ESPO over the month, according to shiptracking data.

Smaller private refiners in coastal Shandong province, known as teapots, also saw their margins enhanced by buying sanctioned cargoes from Russia, Iran and Venezuela.

Chinese refiners use intermediary traders to handle shipping and insurance of Russian crude to avoid violating Western sanctions.

Customs data also showed that imports from Malaysia were 1.34 million bpd in May, up 158.6% from the same period last year. Malaysia is often used as an intermediary point for sanctioned cargoes from Iran and Venezuela.

Imports from the United States more than tripled year-on-year to 2.22 million tons despite deepening geopolitical tensions, due to a brief pricing advantage over OPEC producers following the OPEC+ supply cuts.

OPEC Russia russia china China's crude imports Urals crude shipments

Comments

1000 characters

China’s crude imports from Russia surge to record 2.29mn bpd in May

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda

PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023

Japan’s Suzuki to make ‘flying cars’ with SkyDrive

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Read more stories