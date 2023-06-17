AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Saudi foreign minister in first Iran visit since detente

AFP Published 17 Jun, 2023 05:04pm

TEHRAN: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived Saturday in Tehran, Iranian media reported, in his first visit to Iran since a landmark rapprochement following a seven-year rupture.

During his trip, the Saudi top diplomat is expected to meet with Iranian officials including Tehran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian before a news conference, state media said.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister will visit Iran on Saturday

Saudi media have also reported a planned meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during Prince Faisal’s first visit to the Islamic republic as foreign minister.

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi told local media Prince Faisal was expected to “take some measures” towards reopening the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran during the visit.

On June 6, the Islamic republic reopened its embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian Sazandegi daily reported on Saturday the Saudi embassy would reopen in a hotel in Tehran before resuming its permanent location in the Iranian capital.

