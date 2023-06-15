AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
Jun 15, 2023
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister will visit Iran on Saturday

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2023 12:41pm
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, will visit Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Thursday.

He is set to meet with Iranian officials, Tasnim said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Blinken meets Gulf officials in Saudi as alliances shift

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

