Key highlights of budget 2023-24

  • Business Recorder takes a look at key points
BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 12:41am
The government of Pakistan presented budget for fiscal year 2023-24 on Friday. Business Recorder takes a look at some of the key highlights of the documents.

Design: Hussain Afzal, data compiled by: Omar Qureshi
Design: Hussain Afzal, data compiled by: Omar Qureshi

  • Economic growth target fixed at 3.5% for fiscal year 2023-24

  • Inflation forecasted to average at 21%

  • Tax-to-GDP ratio to stand at 8.7%

  • Current account deficit to stand at $6 billion by end of fiscal year 2023-24

  • Government has allocated Rs1.8 trillion for defence spending

  • Rs1.1 trillion earmarked for subsidies

  • Rs761 billion allocated for pension

  • Government will spend Rs950 billion on account of Public Sector Development Programme

  • Rs22.7 billion earmarked for health sector

  • Agriculture credit limit enhanced from Rs1,800 billion to Rs2,250 billion

  • Solarisation of 50,000 agriculture tubewells through Rs30 billion

  • Withdrawal of all duties and taxes on imported seeds, combined harvesters, dryers and rice planters

  • Rs10 billion earmarked for PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loans scheme

  • Rs6 billion subsidy announced on imported urea

  • Targeted subsidy announced on wheat flour, ghee, pulses and rice

  • 35% increase in salaries of government servants of grade 1-16 in the form of ad-hoc relief

  • 30% increase in salaries of government servants of grade 17-22 in the form of ad-hoc relief

  • Tax free imports of software and hardware by IT and IT enabled services equal to 1% of their exports with a ceiling of $50,000

  • No sales tax return by freelancers with exports of $2,000 per month

  • Increase in Benazir Income Support Programme allocation from Rs400 billion to Rs450 billion

  • Upward revision in pensions and increase in minimum pension to Rs12,000

  • Rs10 billion set aside for provisions of 100,000 laptops for students

  • Exemption of custom duty on import of raw material for batteries, solar panels and inverters

