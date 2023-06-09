AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
Business & Finance

On digital payments: services tax on restaurants in ICT reduced in federal budget

BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 07:35pm
Under the ICT (tax on services) Ordinance, 2001, the government of Pakistan proposed to reduce services tax on restaurants to 5% in fiscal year 2023-24 if payment is made through debit or credit cards, mobile wallets or QR scanning in Islamabad Capital Territory.

In one of the salient features of budget 2023-24 unveiled on Friday, the document stated that “services provided by restaurants including cafes, food (including ice-cream) parlors, coffee houses, coffee shops, deras, food huts, eateries, resorts and similar cooked, prepared or ready-to-eat food service outlets are proposed to be taxed at 5% if payment is made through debit or credit cards, mobile wallets or QR scanning”.

