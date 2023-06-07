AVN 50.45 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.89%)
Trial of civilians under military courts: SC Registrar’s Office raises objection on IK’s petition

Terence J Sigamony Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
ISLAMABAD: The Registrar Office Supreme Court, on Tuesday, raised objection on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition to declare trial of civilians under military courts as unconstitutional.

According to the objections, that the ingredients for invoking extraordinary jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution have not been satisfied. “The petitioner has not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief and has also not provided any justification for not doing so,” the order of the Registrar Office said.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 25 filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. He asked the SC to form a judicial commission comprising SC judges to probe/inquire into the horrendous and terrible incidents of 9-10 May 2023 and recommend action against persons involved therein.

The Court was urged to hold that the imposition of undeclared martial law/calling in aid of

the armed forces in the Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,

and Islamabad is unconstitutional, unlawful and without any effect, and

all actions taken in pursuance thereof are void.

