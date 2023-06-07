Awarding of kiosks in four new Sasta Bazaars: Senate body asks MCI to obtain data from BISP for finalising names

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body, on Tuesday, asked the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to obtain data from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for finalising names of deserving people for the awarding of kiosks in four new Sasta Bazaars to be set up by the Capital Development Authority.

The sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior meeting presided over by convener Senator Moula Bux Chandio, directed the MCI to write a letter to the BISP for obtaining data. After the finalisation of the name, the MCI will make the physical infrastructure of the four Sasta Bazaars.

The committee was informed that Rehri Baan Scheme under the Ehsaas Programme was launched in different sectors of Islamabad, the authority has not discontinued it but take action against some owners of kiosks provided under Ehsaas Rehri Baan programme as they have illegally occupied footpaths and parking areas.

The owners of those kiosks against whom the authority has taken action will be adjusted in the four new Sasta Baazars to be set up in the city.

The CDA officials also told the meeting that the authority will also compensate the owners of licensed vendors or kiosks whose kiosks were damaged during the CDA operation. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the CDA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023