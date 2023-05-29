Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 28, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 29, 2023)....
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 40-28 (ºC) 55-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 32-22 (°C) 05-00 (%) 29-21 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 38-24 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 38-24 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-27 (ºC) 42-00 (%) 39-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 30-16 (°C) 61-00 (%) 27-16 (°C) 58-00 (%)
Peshawar 33-23 (ºC) 63-00 (%) 30-20 (ºC) 10-00 (%)
Quetta 30-15 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 29-15 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 31-20 (°C) 40-00 (%) 27-19 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Sukkur 39-26 (ºC) 42-00 (%) 37-25 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:16 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:41 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
