Karachi’s mayorship: PTI supports JI; PPP urged to accept defeat

KARACHI: After securing the PTI’s unconditional support, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday urged the ruling PPP to accept its majority in the race for forming the city government.

The JI also asked the PPP to refrain from creating hurdles in setting up a coalition local government with the PTI, urging it to play its role in the uplift of the metropolis.

“After the PTI’s support to the JI, the situation has now become clear,” JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

Now the PTI will vote to the JI’s candidate without any conditions in the polls for Karachi mayorship. Regardless of political differences, he said, the JI will cooperate with all parties in the interest of Karachi.

Following the recent developments, Hafiz Naeem said the JI stands atop with 191 seats to elect its candidate for the mayor office.

But, he pointed out that the PPP has hardly managed between 145 and 147 seats including those of its collation parties and reserved ones to contest for the top civic administrative post.

He alleged the PPP of using coercive tactics against the PTI representatives to make them change their loyalties in its favor for electing its mayor by hook or by crook.

The local PPP leaders are visiting to the arrested PTI UC chairmen and deputies, offering them to either vote for the PPP or get ready to linger in jails, he maintained.

“The ECP and other state institutions need to play their due role in this regard so as to avoid further political chaos and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution,” Hafiz Naeem said.

Hafiz Naeem condemned a suicide bomb attack on JI Pakistan central leader, Sirajul Haq in Balochistan’s Zhob District on Friday.

