AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
BOP 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KEL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
NETSOL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
OGDC 76.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
PPL 58.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
TPLP 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.84%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -5 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,359 Increased By 6.6 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,481 Increased By 39.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,754 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 06:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 18, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T. Lahore    Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Ship Corp.         16-05-2023
B-9/B-8           Clemens        Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Schulte        Container      Express Pakista    17-05-2023
Nmb-1             Reza           Load Rice      Al Faizan          03-05-2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-28/B-29         Seaspan        Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Osaka          Container      Express Pakista    17-05-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Sofia          Disc Load      Hapag-Lioyd
                  Express        Container      Pakistan           18-05-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Lahore        18-05-2023     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corp.
Clemens           18-05-2023     Disc. Load                     Ocean Network
Schulte                          Container                   Express Pakistan
Sofia Express     18-05-2023     Disc. Load                       Hapag-Lioyd
                                 Container                 Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Stolt Larix       18-05-2023     L/28000 Ethanol                Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Athina            19-05-2023     D/55000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Uafl Dubai        18-05-2023     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                Line Pvt. Ltd
Jolly Vannadio    19-05-2023     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                                    Transport
Ameena Jahan      19-05-2023     L/55000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ren Jian 25       18-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Hakone
Galaxy            18-05-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
Independent
=============================================================================
Spirit            18-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Eastern Orchid    18-05-2023     Tanker                                     -
Ever Uranus       18-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Easline        Palm oil       Alpine           May 17, 2023
                  Zhang-Jia-
                  Gang
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              EM Astoria     Container      GAC              May 17, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-Salam-II    Gas oil        Trans Marine     May 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Milaha Qatar   LNG            GSA              May 17, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
YM Saturn         Palm oil       Alpine                          May 18, 2023
Calypso Gas       LPG            CGW                                     -do-
MSC ELaine        Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Easline
Zhangjiagang      Palm oil       Alpine                          May 18, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
XT Dolphin        Palm oil       Alpine                          May 18, 2023
Kanha             LPG            Merchant                                -do-
                                 Mari. Ser.
Express Rome      Containers     Hapag Lloyd                Waiting for berth
Meltimi           Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Butterfly         Containers     CMA CGM                         May 18, 2023
Clemens
Schulte           Containers     O.N.E                                   -do-
Magnum Force      Raip Seed      -                                       -do-
APL Florida       Containers     CMA CGM PAK                     May 19, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories