KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 18, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T. Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship Corp. 16-05-2023
B-9/B-8 Clemens Disc Load Ocean Network
Schulte Container Express Pakista 17-05-2023
Nmb-1 Reza Load Rice Al Faizan 03-05-2023
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-28/B-29 Seaspan Disc Load Ocean Network
Osaka Container Express Pakista 17-05-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Sofia Disc Load Hapag-Lioyd
Express Container Pakistan 18-05-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Lahore 18-05-2023 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corp.
Clemens 18-05-2023 Disc. Load Ocean Network
Schulte Container Express Pakistan
Sofia Express 18-05-2023 Disc. Load Hapag-Lioyd
Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Stolt Larix 18-05-2023 L/28000 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Athina 19-05-2023 D/55000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Uafl Dubai 18-05-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Line Pvt. Ltd
Jolly Vannadio 19-05-2023 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport
Ameena Jahan 19-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services
(Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ren Jian 25 18-05-2023 Container Ship -
Hakone
Galaxy 18-05-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
Independent
=============================================================================
Spirit 18-05-2023 Container Ship -
Eastern Orchid 18-05-2023 Tanker -
Ever Uranus 18-05-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Easline Palm oil Alpine May 17, 2023
Zhang-Jia-
Gang
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT EM Astoria Container GAC May 17, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine May 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Milaha Qatar LNG GSA May 17, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
YM Saturn Palm oil Alpine May 18, 2023
Calypso Gas LPG CGW -do-
MSC ELaine Containers MSC PAK -do-
EM Astoria Containers GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Easline
Zhangjiagang Palm oil Alpine May 18, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine May 18, 2023
Kanha LPG Merchant -do-
Mari. Ser.
Express Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd Waiting for berth
Meltimi Mogas Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Butterfly Containers CMA CGM May 18, 2023
Clemens
Schulte Containers O.N.E -do-
Magnum Force Raip Seed - -do-
APL Florida Containers CMA CGM PAK May 19, 2023
=============================================================================
