KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 18, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T. Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship Corp. 16-05-2023 B-9/B-8 Clemens Disc Load Ocean Network Schulte Container Express Pakista 17-05-2023 Nmb-1 Reza Load Rice Al Faizan 03-05-2023 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-28/B-29 Seaspan Disc Load Ocean Network Osaka Container Express Pakista 17-05-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Sofia Disc Load Hapag-Lioyd Express Container Pakistan 18-05-2023 (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T.Lahore 18-05-2023 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corp. Clemens 18-05-2023 Disc. Load Ocean Network Schulte Container Express Pakistan Sofia Express 18-05-2023 Disc. Load Hapag-Lioyd Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Stolt Larix 18-05-2023 L/28000 Ethanol Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Athina 19-05-2023 D/55000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Uafl Dubai 18-05-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping Line Pvt. Ltd Jolly Vannadio 19-05-2023 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport Ameena Jahan 19-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ren Jian 25 18-05-2023 Container Ship - Hakone Galaxy 18-05-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= Independent ============================================================================= Spirit 18-05-2023 Container Ship - Eastern Orchid 18-05-2023 Tanker - Ever Uranus 18-05-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= Port Qasim Intelligence ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Easline Palm oil Alpine May 17, 2023 Zhang-Jia- Gang ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT EM Astoria Container GAC May 17, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine May 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Milaha Qatar LNG GSA May 17, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= YM Saturn Palm oil Alpine May 18, 2023 Calypso Gas LPG CGW -do- MSC ELaine Containers MSC PAK -do- EM Astoria Containers GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Easline Zhangjiagang Palm oil Alpine May 18, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine May 18, 2023 Kanha LPG Merchant -do- Mari. Ser. Express Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd Waiting for berth Meltimi Mogas Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= CMA CGM Butterfly Containers CMA CGM May 18, 2023 Clemens Schulte Containers O.N.E -do- Magnum Force Raip Seed - -do- APL Florida Containers CMA CGM PAK May 19, 2023 =============================================================================

