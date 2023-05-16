AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 35.1 (0.83%)
BR30 14,686 Increased By 145 (1%)
KSE100 42,045 Increased By 327.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,038 Increased By 131.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commonwealth Bank to raise $500mn via AT1s, first Aussie major bank issue since Credit Suisse

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 10:46am
Follow us

SYDNEY: Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Tuesday launched a new AT1 hybrid security issue aiming to raise A$750 million ($508.7 million), the first from a major Australian bank since similar securities were written to zero during the Credit Suisse takeover.

The CommBank PERLS XVI issue will pay between 3% and 3.2% above the Bank Bill Swap Reference Rate with the first distributions due in September, according to a prospectus published on Tuesday.

The bank will use net proceeds to fund general business.

The issue by Australia’s biggest bank follows a A$1 billion issue by Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in April as banks tentatively return to a market rocked during the government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS Group AG in March.

The Swiss regulator ruled holders of more than $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse AT1s received nothing in the deal despite shareholders, who sit below bondholders on the priority ladder for repayment in a bankruptcy process, receiving over $3 billion.

CBA’s AT1s and the Credit Suisse instruments are “chalk and cheese”, said Nick Chaplin, a portfolio manager at BondAdviser.

Australia shares extend losses as financials drag on US banking sector fears

Conversion to equity is structured into the issue, which is overseen by Australia’s conservative prudential regulator.

“Australia has some of the most conservative capital rules in the world and these securities are from one of the most capitalised banks in the world,” he said.

Bank hybrid securities are popular in Australia, with lots of interest from retail investors drawn by higher yields.

The Assistant Treasurer in March said local rules would not allow a replay of what occurred in Switzerland.

Credit Suisse Switzerland Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Commonwealth Bank to raise $500mn via AT1s, first Aussie major bank issue since Credit Suisse

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

May 9 mayhem: Enraged army trying harder to overcome pain

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

Read more stories