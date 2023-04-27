AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
Australia shares slip as financials drop on recession fears

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 09:18am
Australian shares fell on Thursday, as declines in financials and gold stocks negated gains by miners on strong iron ore prices, while mounting fears of a global recession weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.4% to 7288 by 1218 GMT.

The benchmark is on track for a fifth straight session of losses.

Heavyweight financials led losses, retreating 0.8%, with the ‘big four’ banks losing between 0.1% and 1%. Gold sub-index lost 0.9% on weak bullion prices.

Takeover target Newcrest Mining slipped 0.9% after gold production in the third quarter fell due to poor production at one of its key mines.

Miners, however, advanced 0.4%, with sector majors Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals gaining 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

But Syra Resources dived as much as 7.7% after the lithium miner flagged $539 million in total installed capital cost to expand a Louisiana-based facility.

Energy stocks tracked oil prices lower, falling 0.8%, with sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos losing 1% and 0.6%, respectively.

The country’s top fuel refiner Ampol Ltd, however, added 0.3% after posting a 40.7% jump in refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Queensland, helped by higher prices for refined products such as petrol and diesel.

Separately, shares in Blackmores Ltd soared 21.5% after Japanese beer maker Kirin Holdings disclosed plans to acquire the healthcare provider for about 169.2 billion yen ($1.27 billion).

Miners drag Australia shares lower ahead of key inflation data

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index was flat, after ending about 1% lower on Wednesday.

Air New Zealand advanced 0.7% after the country’s flag carrier raised full-year earnings expectations, citing strong demand and lower-than-expected fuel costs.

