PPP says will ‘fully’ participate in PDM’s sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), while announcing to fully participate in the PDM’s sit-in protest today (Monday), asked Supreme Court of Pakistan as to why no suo motu notice was taken on PTI chairman Imran Khan’s “threatening” statement about Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, which he gave from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PPP senior leaders Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and Faisal Karim Kundi announced this during a news conference here on Sunday, in which they announced that though PPP is not part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), yet it will fully participate in the “peaceful” protest.

On Friday, in an informal chat with a British media outlet in the premises of IHC, PTI chairman Imran Khan accused

the army chief of his alleged “abduction” from the IHC on May 9.

“It’s not the security agencies. It’s one man, the Army chief. There is no democracy in the Army. The Army is getting maligned with what is happening,” Imran Khan alleged when a reporter asked him about the impression that security agencies were against him whereas the judiciary was favouring him.

“And he is worried that if I come to power, I will de-notify him...All this is happening is direct orders from him. He is the one who is convinced that if I win, he will be de-notified,” he further alleged.

Addressing the presser, Faisal Karim Kundi criticised the Supreme Court of Pakistan for not taking a suo motu notice of Imran Khan “threatening” statement about the Army Chief while sitting in the premises of the IHC.

“Did you take any suo motu notice on Imran Khan’s threatening statement to the Army Chief while he was sitting in the premises of the Islamabad High Court? I think the judiciary should have taken notice of him for threatening a state institution, using the premises of another institution,” Kundi said.

He also lashed out at PTI chief for attacking the state institutions, saying that it was for the first time in the country’s history when a political party launched “planned” attacks on the State’s sensitive installations.

The PPP leader said that May 14 was the day when late PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif signed “Charter of Democracy” in London. He said that today, the country needs a ‘charter of prosperity.’

Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that the PDM leadership had approached the PPP to participate in the rally outside the Supreme Court today (Monday), which the PPP leadership accepted.

He said that PPP leaders and workers will participate fully in the protest rally. He held Imran Khan and his party responsible for the current standoff and challenging situations faced by the country.

“Imran Khan and his party are responsible for the situation the country is facing…Imran Khan is behind the political and economic mess. Judiciary also has a role in the current chaos,” he further alleged.

He pointed out that a larger bench should be constituted to hear the petition about elections in Punjab.

He also lashed out at the judiciary for giving “due relief” to Imran Khan in the cases against him. “When Imran Khan was summoned by the Supreme Court, he was an accused. As long as there is an accusation, he (Imran Khan) is an accused. I ask the judiciary what were the grounds on which his arrest was declared as illegal,” he asked, adding that in the judicial history, no civil judge has ever welcomed any accused in the court.

