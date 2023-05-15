AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Peshawar: prices of food items show rising trend

Amjad Ali Shah Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities like flour, vegetables, live chicken/ meat, beef, fruits, pulses and edible oil soared in the retail market, as per a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, flour price has touched a new peak in wholesale and retail markets, as 80-kg flour sac is being sold at Rs15,500 while a 20kg fine flour bag is available at Rs3400, mixed flour bag at Rs3000-Rs3200, and local mills’ flour bag is being sold at Rs2500-Rs2600.

Flour was being sold at Rs150-160 per kilo in the retail market, while maida (fine flour) was being sold at Rs180 per kg.

In wake of considerable increase in rate of wheat flour in local market, bread-maker “Tandoorwala” have increased price of Roti to Rs30 from Rs20.

These bakers said it was difficult to sell Roti at Rs20 owing the rising price of flour. They warned if the prices weren’t decreased, the price of Roti would further increase in the coming days.

On the other hand, flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have warned that they will go on strike against ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab.

Price of live chicken/ meat is still high in the local market as it is available at Rs425/kg, whereas price of farm eggs remained unchanged at Rs 280-300/ dozen.

Similarly, boneless beef is being sold at Rs800-900 while with bones at Rs 700-800/kg, while mince “Kema” was available at Rs700 and Rs800 per kg.

The price of one kilogram ginger reduced to Rs600/kg from Rs650 while garlic was available at Rs300/kg which was being sold at Rs360 in the last week.

Peas are being sold at Rs200-180/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs70/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg and onion Rs80/kg while the price of green chilly is Rs 120/kg. Tomato was being sold at Rs50/kg, eggplant (bringle) at Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs80/kg, capsicum at Rs150-160/- per kg, and tinda at Rs100/- per kg. Red-coloured potatoes were available at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes at Rs50/- per kg.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low–quality rice at Rs300/kg against previous price of Rs280/ kg. Broken or tota rice was available at Rs150/kg and Rs160/kg.

Similarly, the dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean at Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o /kg, and small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg, the survey said.

The prices of fruits are still high in the local market. Stored Malta (orange) was being sold at Rs300/dozen and banana was available at Rs200/250 per dozen while pomegranate at Rs200-250/kg, Iranian apple at Rs400/kg, guava at Rs200/kg and strawberry at Rs300/kg., Melon was available at Rs100/kg and Lokat at Rs200/kg.

It was noted that the price of sugar has increased, as it was available at Rs130/kg against the price of Rs125/kg last week.

The price of black tea remained on higher side as it was available at Rs1800 per kg. However, the rates of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ghee increased by Rs20-30 per litre/kg.

Prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs200-180/kg and Rs160/kg.

The rates of the packed and powder milk, as well as, baby milk remained high in the local market.

Owing to the looming flour crisis, the prices of sweet and confectionery items have once again surged up in local market.

Also, the prices of baby milk powder of various brands and qualities, diapers, daily use/ non-essential items like soap, toothpaste, medicines/ lifesaving drugs and others are continuing to rise with each passing day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

food prices vegetables prices Prices of essential food items flour prices commodities prices pulses prices

Comments

1000 characters

Peshawar: prices of food items show rising trend

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Thais reject army-backed govt, opposition to open coalition talks

Read more stories