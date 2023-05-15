Peshawar: prices of food items show rising trend

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities like flour, vegetables, live chicken/ meat, beef, fruits, pulses and edible oil soared in the retail market, as per a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, flour price has touched a new peak in wholesale and retail markets, as 80-kg flour sac is being sold at Rs15,500 while a 20kg fine flour bag is available at Rs3400, mixed flour bag at Rs3000-Rs3200, and local mills’ flour bag is being sold at Rs2500-Rs2600.

Flour was being sold at Rs150-160 per kilo in the retail market, while maida (fine flour) was being sold at Rs180 per kg.

In wake of considerable increase in rate of wheat flour in local market, bread-maker “Tandoorwala” have increased price of Roti to Rs30 from Rs20.

These bakers said it was difficult to sell Roti at Rs20 owing the rising price of flour. They warned if the prices weren’t decreased, the price of Roti would further increase in the coming days.

On the other hand, flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have warned that they will go on strike against ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab.

Price of live chicken/ meat is still high in the local market as it is available at Rs425/kg, whereas price of farm eggs remained unchanged at Rs 280-300/ dozen.

Similarly, boneless beef is being sold at Rs800-900 while with bones at Rs 700-800/kg, while mince “Kema” was available at Rs700 and Rs800 per kg.

The price of one kilogram ginger reduced to Rs600/kg from Rs650 while garlic was available at Rs300/kg which was being sold at Rs360 in the last week.

Peas are being sold at Rs200-180/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs70/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg and onion Rs80/kg while the price of green chilly is Rs 120/kg. Tomato was being sold at Rs50/kg, eggplant (bringle) at Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs80/kg, capsicum at Rs150-160/- per kg, and tinda at Rs100/- per kg. Red-coloured potatoes were available at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes at Rs50/- per kg.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low–quality rice at Rs300/kg against previous price of Rs280/ kg. Broken or tota rice was available at Rs150/kg and Rs160/kg.

Similarly, the dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean at Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o /kg, and small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg, the survey said.

The prices of fruits are still high in the local market. Stored Malta (orange) was being sold at Rs300/dozen and banana was available at Rs200/250 per dozen while pomegranate at Rs200-250/kg, Iranian apple at Rs400/kg, guava at Rs200/kg and strawberry at Rs300/kg., Melon was available at Rs100/kg and Lokat at Rs200/kg.

It was noted that the price of sugar has increased, as it was available at Rs130/kg against the price of Rs125/kg last week.

The price of black tea remained on higher side as it was available at Rs1800 per kg. However, the rates of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ghee increased by Rs20-30 per litre/kg.

Prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs200-180/kg and Rs160/kg.

The rates of the packed and powder milk, as well as, baby milk remained high in the local market.

Owing to the looming flour crisis, the prices of sweet and confectionery items have once again surged up in local market.

Also, the prices of baby milk powder of various brands and qualities, diapers, daily use/ non-essential items like soap, toothpaste, medicines/ lifesaving drugs and others are continuing to rise with each passing day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023