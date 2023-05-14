Big rally in Karachi: Bilawal assails PTI, says PPP to wipe out ‘political terrorists’

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan People’s Party will bury the politics of hatred throughout Pakistan.

Addressing a public rally in Karachi on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP will rule from Karachi to Kashmir.

Bilawal Bhutto said that they would eliminate political terrorists from the entire country. “PPP is an experienced party that has dealt with terrorists and it does not bother about PTI chairman Imran Khan,” he said adding that we will defeat opposition with the power of the vote and the power of the people.

PPP chairman said that the people of Karachi buried the politics of hatred and division.

“PPP workers made history in local body elections, he said adding that PPP has shown a trailer in Karachi.

He recalled that in spite of all cruelty, the Jials set themselves on fire, never harming the state. “The leader of the people was martyred but the workers did not attack Jinnah House,” adds Bilawal Bhutto.

Taking a jibe at the chief justice, he said the people’s leaders were never called good-to-see-Imran Khan in the court, Bilawal Bhutto lamented.