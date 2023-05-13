AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SPI inflation up 0.27pc WoW

Tahir Amin Published 13 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended May 11, 2023, increased by 0.27 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including tomatoes (6.32 percent), gur (3.41 percent), wheat flour (2.76 percent), tea prepared (2.66 percent), potatoes (2.14 percent) and non-food item washing soap (1.04 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 48.02 per cent, mainly due to increase in the prices of cigarettes (140.15per cent), potatoes (112.80per cent), gas charges for q1 (108.38per cent), tea Lipton (106.09per cent), wheat flour (101.20per cent), gents sponge chappal (100.33per cent), diesel (99.39per cent), bananas (98.22per cent), rice basmati broken (90.76per cent), eggs (89.40per cent), petrol (87.81per cent), rice irri-6/9 (83.47per cent), pulse moong (66.91per cent), bread (62.83per cent) and maash (58.79per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (39.70per cent), onions (22.17per cent) and chilies powdered (6.48per cent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 255.53 points against 254.84 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.09 per cent) items increased, seven (13.73per cent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 consumption group increased by 0.38per cent, 0.38per cent, 0.36per cent, 0.33per cent, and 0.20per cent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over previous include tomatoes (6.32per cent), toilet soap lifebuoy (5.43per cent), gur (3.41per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.76per cent), tea prepared (2.66per cent), potatoes (2.14per cent), cooked beef (2.12per cent), cooked daal (1.98per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (1.91per cent), eggs (1.83per cent), rice basmati broken (1.42per cent), masoor (1.19per cent), beef with bone (1.18per cent), Sufi washing soap (1.04per cent), pulse mash (0.90per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (0.89per cent), milk fresh (0.74per cent), sugar (0.53per cent), mutton (0.53per cent), curd (0.43per cent), salt powdered (0.36per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.35per cent), and moong (0.05per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation PBS Sensitive Price Indicator food prices SPI vegetables prices Wheat flour prices food items prices SPI inflation

Comments

1000 characters

SPI inflation up 0.27pc WoW

Transit, bilateral trade: Tajik exporters given full access to Pakistani ports

TAPI project: talks in Islamabad on 15th

Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

PDM says will stage protest outside SC

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

IHC stays IK’s indictment in Toshakhana case

SAIR – May ’23: Pakistan’s weight estimated at 0.6pc in MSCI FM Index

Centre mulling handing Discos over to provinces

Division within army speculations refuted

‘I’ll not de-notify army chief if re-elected,’ says IK

Read more stories