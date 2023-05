PESHAWAR: Five people including a woman of the same family died and four others seriously injured when their jeep plunged into a deep gorge in Shangla on Friday.

The ill-fated family was returning from a wedding when their Jimny jeep met with an accident in Rageshvam Bailan Tangay area.

The four seriously injured people including a woman and two children were rushed to Pooran Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

