May 11, 2023
Saudi parliamentary delegation calls on NA speaker

Naveed Butt Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: Dr Abdullah Mohammad Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Majlis-e-Shura of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by the Saudi parliamentary delegation called on Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf on the margins of the two-day International Constitutional Convention in Parliament House on Wednesday.

While warmly welcoming the chairman, the speaker thanked him for visiting Pakistan to attend the convention in lieu of month-long activities to commemorate 50 years of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Dr Abdullah also congratulated the speaker on the 50th anniversary of the Constitution. He also appreciated the organisation for successfully organising month-long activities and wished enduring peace and prosperity for Pakistan. He said that such exchanges would further strengthen the ties between both nations which are already tied in deep religious cultural and brotherly ties.

The speaker said: “Pakistan enjoys historical relations with Saudi Arabia and both countries always stood by each other through thick and thin,” especially Saudi Arabia always extended a helping hand whenever required by Pakistan.

