PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

  • He will return tomorrow, says Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb
BR Web Desk Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 01:31pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his stay in London on the instructions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to hold consultations on important national and political issues, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Aurangzeb said the premier had extended his stay by one day and "is scheduled to return to the country on Wednesday (tomorrow)".

The development comes ass efforts are under way to bring back Nawaz Sharif – who has been living in ‘self-imposed exile’ in the UK since 2019. Federal Minister Javed Latif last month had warned that the absence of the former prime minister in the next elections could potentially lead to a violent and bloody confrontation in the country.

He lamented that Sharif was ousted from the political arena during the elections of 2002, 2008, and then 2018, but nobody bothered to take action against those responsible for rigging.

“And if that exercise is repeated in 2023 nobody will accept the election results as Nawaz Sharif is a reality in the country’s politics,” he added.

Earlier in the year, PML-N senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz had said elections will occur only after Nawaz, her father, gets justice.

PM Shehbaz trip to London

PM Shehbaz arrived in London on May 4 to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. He had a chance to ineract with King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of a meeting of the leaders of Commonwealth countries.

The prime minister had expressed appreciation for the UK’s generous assistance in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year. He suggested that both countries needed to enhance bilateral relations in various fields.

