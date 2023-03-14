No elections until justice is done to Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that elections will occur only after justice is done to Nawaz Sharif, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a party convention in Sheikhupura, Maryam said that PML-N would contest elections to win.

She claimed that Imran Khan's government made fake cases against Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N leaders.

She criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan saying that thieves and robbers hide from arrest. "Never saw a political leader hide from arrest," she remarked.

Maryam's statement comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders called for a nationwide protest after a heavy contingent of police arrived in Zaman Park in Lahore to arrest party chief Imran Khan in relation to the Toshakhana case.

Following the call, multiple cities erupted with protest, and party supporters gathered to condemn the police operation against Imran.

After dusk, anti-riots police sprung into action and arrested a few PTI workers. Police are expected to attempt to enter Zaman Park residence shortly.

PTI workers clashed with law enforcement that retaliated with baton charging, water cannons and tear gas shelling. Protesters hurled stones at police and attacked them with sticks.