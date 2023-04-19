AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Polls sans Nawaz may lead to violence: minister

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: As efforts are under way to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif – who has been living in ‘self-imposed exile’ in the UK since 2019 – Federal Minister Javed Latif on Tuesday warned that absence of Sharif in upcoming elections could potentially lead to a violent and bloody confrontation in the country.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said that if Nawaz Sharif is not allowed to participate in the next elections, it could create unrest and division due to his significant following and influence in the country.

He lamented that Sharif was ousted from the political arena during the elections of 2002, 2008, and then 2018, but nobody bothered to take action against those responsible for rigging.

“And if that exercise is repeated in 2023 nobody will accept the election results as Nawaz Sharif is a reality in the country’s politics,” he added.

He also claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had committed contempt of courts on several occasions but he was left scot-free.

Meanwhile, the house was informed that efforts were afoot to explore new markets for manpower export as agreements with different countries were in pipeline to enhance manpower export.

Responding to a calling attention notice, the parliamentary secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Agha Rafiullah, said that the protectorate of emigrant offices will also be established in all major cities including Sukkur, Bannu, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said a summary in this regard has been moved by the Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development, which will be passed from the house soon.

As many as eight private member’s bills were introduced in the house. The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

These include the Islamabad Capital Territory State Counsels Remuneration Bill, 2023, the Drugs Amendment Bill, 2023, the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the ICT Criminal Prosecution Service Bill, 2023, the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Allied Health Professionals Council (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Bill, 2023, and the Legal Practitioners Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Speaking on a point of order, Agha Rafiullah said that a proper mechanism should be put in place to ensure the appointment of judges on merit.

The judgments of the courts and the military generals harmed the country, he said, adding “we must make the generals and the judges accountable for their wrong policies and judgments”.

He said that a reference should also be filed seeking clarification as if the chief ministers can dissolve assemblies without citing any reason at the whims of one person.

Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh said that there is a need for consensus among all politicians and other stakeholders for economic and political stability in the country.

He said that the people are in a miserable condition due to price hike as per capita income of the people is drastically decreased.

“All political parties should sit together and develop consensus to fix a date for holding the general election on one day in the country,” he added.

The parliamentary secretary for railways, Kiran Dar, informed the house that all pending salaries and pensions to employees of Railways had been paid.

Responding to a notice regarding the delay in payment of pensionary benefits and salary to the employees of the railways, she said that all the employees of the Railways had received their salary and pension today as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pay the salary before Eidul Fitr.

She also said that the dues of retired employees of railways till 2022 had also been cleared.

She said that a sum of Rs3 billion has been spent to rehabilitate railways track damaged in the devastating floods of previous year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly Nawaz Sharif PMLN Javed Latif

Comments

1000 characters

Polls sans Nawaz may lead to violence: minister

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Read more stories