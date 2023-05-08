AVN 63.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
BAFL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
DGKC 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.53%)
EPCL 45.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.71%)
HUBC 70.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.58%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.89%)
KAPCO 23.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.3%)
NETSOL 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
OGDC 81.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-4.98%)
PAEL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.32%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.11%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.87%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.25%)
TRG 105.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.06%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -76.1 (-1.78%)
BR30 14,663 Decreased By -392.7 (-2.61%)
KSE100 41,890 Decreased By -352 (-0.83%)
KSE30 15,116 Decreased By -291.8 (-1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares rise in cautious trade ahead of US data

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares ended up on Monday, tracking Friday’s rise on Wall...
Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 12:44pm
Follow us

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares ended up on Monday, tracking Friday’s rise on Wall Street, but lost nearly half of the early gains on caution ahead of the releases of U.S. inflation and bank lending data later this week.

The benchmark KOSPI closed 12.27 points, or 0.49%, higher at 2,513.21. It was far off the session’s high of 2,525.84 points, representing a 1% rise on the day.

Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.23% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.06%.

Of the total 931 issues traded, 573 shares gained.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 249.1 billion won ($188.54 million).

The won ended onshore trade at 1,321.4 per dollar, 0.11% higher than its previous close at 1,322.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,320.7 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,318.2.

The KOSPI has risen 12.38% so far this year and gained 3.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The won has lost 4.3% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 points to 105.03.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 3.253%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 bps to 3.301%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean shares rise in cautious trade ahead of US data

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories