Punjab, KP: Rashid moves ECP against caretaker govts

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from functioning — following the expiry of their 90-day respective constitutional terms.

In a petition, moved to the ECP through his counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique, Rashid has pleaded to the electoral body that caretaker cabinets be revoked immediately—following the expiry of their terms.

“In view of the aforementioned facts and circumstances, since 90 days have elapsed, hence, the caretaker setup, according to the constitution, has seized to exist, therefore, it is the need of the day that the same may be stopped from making any changes in the provinces, especially, pertaining to the transfers and postings and all of the operations conducted by, powers given to and responsibilities conferred upon the

caretaker cabinets, be revoked immediately keeping in view Article 218 (3) read with Article 220 of the constitution, of course, in the interest of justice, equity and fair play,” the petition reads.

The Article 218 (3) provides that it shall be the duty of the ECP to organise and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

Article 220 reads that it shall be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the chief election commissioner and the ECP in the discharge of his or their functions.

Rashid’s petition requests the electoral body to “share all the required

information(s), details and document(s)” under Article 19-A of the constitution 1973 read with Right to Access of Information Act 2017 for the “public at large, in the interest of justice, equity and fair play.”

The Article 19-A provides that every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance, subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law.

