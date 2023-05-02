AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
DI Khan operation: TTP top commander killed

NNI Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security forces have successfully carried out an operation in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the killing of a prominent commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jabar Shah, while two of his associates were injured.

According to the details, Jabar Shah was one of the main commanders of TTP and was involved in multiple attacks on law enforcement agencies and polio teams. He was also found to be active in extorting money on behalf of the terrorist group.

This marks the second consecutive success for the security forces in the area, following a similar operation that resulted in the killing of two other terrorists just a day ago.

Sources said that the elimination of Jabar Shah and his associates is a significant blow to the TTP’s operations in the area and will likely disrupt their activities in the region. The security forces have vowed to continue their efforts until all terrorists are eliminated from the area and the country.

TTP LEAs security forces Pakistan Security forces terrorist killed DI Khan operation

