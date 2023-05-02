Dry, hot weather to prevail in country

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast dry weather for most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. It said that rain-wind thunderstorm may hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Isolated heavy falls with a hailstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northern Punjab over the period. Dry and warm weather may grip Karachi with a maximum temperature up to 35 Celsius and 80 percent humidity.

“A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Rain-wind thunderstorm is occurred in upper Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan at isolated places. Hafizabad received maximum amount of rainfall 45 mm, Garhi Dupatta and Sialkot Airport 29 mm each, Muzaffarabad City 27 mm, Peshawar City 23 mm, Lower Dir and 22 mm each, Kasur 18 mm, Bacha Khan Airport and Narowal 17 mm each, Kakul and Rawalakot 15 mm each, Gujranwala 13 mm, Balakot and Gujrat 11 mm each and Chakwal 10 mm.

