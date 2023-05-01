AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
JI holds rally to demand ‘fair’ digital census in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
KARACHI: A large number of citizens marched on Shahrah-e-Faisal, under the aegis of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter, against what it alleged as ‘massive fraud’ in digital census.

The protesters also passed a resolution against rising street crime, massive load shedding and acute shortage of natural gas particularly for domestic consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned the government against any attempt to underreport the population of the megacity. He claimed that 35 million people live in the megalopolis and the authorities will have to count each and every one.

He said that ‘actual’ headcount in the megacity will increase its representation in the provincial assembly from 44 to 65 seats. He added that 65 legislators out of the total 130 on the floor of the assembly will be paving ways to elect a chief minister belonging to Karachi.

The JI leader further claimed that households in rural areas of Sindh are ‘fraudulently’ increased to maximize the scope of corruption in the Benazir Income Support Program and other such initiatives.

He said that the progress of Karachi is directly resulted in the progress of Pakistan. He demanded of the Pakistan People Party to treat Karachi as the rest of the Sindh province. Highlighting ‘negligence, corruption and incompetence’ of the PPP government in Sindh, he said that startup incubators were available in Punjab but not in Sindh. He questioned that why there is no mega development project in Karachi; why there is no mass transit system and why the entire megacity is in shambles.

He said that headcount on the basis of permanent addresses mentioned in computerized national identity cards instead of the actual place of residence will not be tolerated.

