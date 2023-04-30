AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
France's Macron, Ukraine's Zelenskiy held call on Sunday

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2023 11:26pm
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke by phone on Sunday and discussed Ukraine's military needs, both sides said.

Zelenskiy said he had a long and meaningful talk with Macron during which the two men co-ordinated their positions on the war and on how to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"I am grateful to France and Emmanuel personally for their support of our country and our people," he said in an evening video address, in which he also thanked France for promising to send weapons to Ukraine.

Zelensky hopes Putin will be held in 'basement with bucket'

The French presidency said Macron had reaffirmed France's support for Ukraine to Zelenskiy, and that Macron had given an update on European co-ordination to give Ukraine military help.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed confidence earlier this week that the bloc would finalise a plan within days to buy ammunition for Ukraine after Kyiv expressed frustration at wrangling among EU member states.

