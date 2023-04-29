PARTLY FACETIOUS: Consensus on election date in sight?

“So what do you think? An agreement on elections will be forged?” “Well The Khan has done a two-one.”

“I thought the numbers game was the prerogative of the apex court…”

“Hush, contempt may not be on the cards for the Prime Minister or the 85 plus cabinet but consider it a ground reality for you.”

“You misunderstood, when I said the numbers game is the prerogative of the apex court I was referring to the census...why are you laughing?”

“No reason my friend anyway when I said The Khan has done a two one I meant two negotiating team members are known hawks while the lawyer Ali Zafar, in his heart of hearts…”

“Will you stop it! The guy is a serious guy and his invoking the proverb heart of hearts on the floor of the House was a serious…”

“Reminded me of the reference to the name of an English county, Middlesex, that made Notification Maryam Nawaz’s (NMN) First Trainer Parveen Rashid lose his job…”

“Your typographical error with respect to the first name has been going on for years now…”

“I can’t afford a new keyboard…”

“Anyway Parvez Rashid was not suited to be her Trainer in any case – too mild for her but now she has The Rana…”

“By the way neither trainer – past or present – were at the airport to welcome her on her return from Saudi Arabia and I would like to bring it to daddy’s notice that those who were throwing roses at her were using them as missiles rather than as a welcoming gesture…”

“Right anyway in his heart of hearts the one dove nominated by The Khan may be over ruled by the hawks while daddy nominated the most nominated man in the history of this hapless country Ishaq Dar as a member of the negotiating team…”

“Well Dar has the time given that his own portfolio is on a dated autopilot – dated to his disastrous 2013 to 2017 policies and…”

“I would urge him in the supreme national interest…”

“Ain’t happening, he likes to be the Jack of All Trades heading all sorts of…”

“I no longer care about what portfolio is conferred on him by daddy, I would reckon that in the supreme national interest he be told to stop wearing trousers with a belt cause his expanding stomach reminds me of the hanging gardens of Babylon…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway one rupee Gilani was there too…”

“One rupee…”

“Isn’t that the fee that Aitzaz Ahsan charged him and then lost the case…”

“I give up.”

