AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aided by robust financial results, KSE-100 rises 0.89%

  • Partial political clarity aids investor sentiment
BR Web Desk Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 07:11pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw an optimistic session Thursday and the KSE-100 Index rose 0.89% owing to partial political clarity.

Robust financial results revived investor interest and they made fresh buying.

By the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index rose 364.33 points or 0.89% to close at 41,463.91 points.

KSE-100 fails to sustain gain, ends post-Eid session flat

Trading began upward and the market rose throughout the session. Buying activity intensified in final minutes and elevated the gains.

Automobile, cement, chemical and banking sectors closed in green while oil segment ended the day on mixed note.

A report from Capital Stake stated that bulls of PSX came back roaring on Thursday.

“After a small dip when the opening bell rang, indices accumulated gains day long. Volumes dropped from last close,” it said. “As per analysts, ongoing result reason helped regain investors’ interest in the market.”

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that a bullish trend at the PSX continued today.

“The benchmark KSE-100 index opened with positive momentum and continued to trade in green throughout the day, reaching an intraday high of 419.84 points, as investors’ participation remained active due to positive outcomes on the political front,” it said.

Volumes picked up as above-expected financial results were announced by the banking, technology, and cement sector, boosting investor confidence to accumulate strong fundamental stocks and leading the index to close in green, the report said.

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 index in green included, investment banking sector (71.69 points), banking sector (58.46 points) and cement sector (47.24 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 169.1 million from 186.9 million on Wednesday while the value of shares traded increased to Rs6.25 billion from Rs5.78 billion recorded in the previous session.

Bank Al-Falah was the volume leader with 14.3 million shares followed by Maple Leaf Cement with 7.3 million shares and Pak Refinery with 6.9 million shares.

Shares of 342 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 175 registered an increase, 141 recorded a fall and 26 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX companies listed on the PSX KSE-100 index PSX Eid holidays

Comments

1000 characters

Aided by robust financial results, KSE-100 rises 0.89%

China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Govt, PTI talks underway at Parliament House to discuss elections stalemate

Elections delay case: CJP says top court can’t force govt to hold dialogue with opposition

SBP-held forex reserves rise $30mn, now stand at $4.46bn

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

JUI-F will not be part of talks with PTI: Fazlur Rehman

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

OGDC’s profit-after-tax jumps 50% YoY in third quarter

Read more stories