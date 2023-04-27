AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections delay case: CJP says top court can’t force govt to hold dialogue with opposition

  • Three-judge special bench adjourns hearing
  • Hearing was for petition to hold elections across country on same day
BR Web Desk Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 06:02pm
Follow us

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked on Thursday that the top court could not force the government to hold dialogue with the opposition, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, a Supreme Court three-judge special bench took up a petition for holding elections across the country on the same day and not releasing Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding elections in Punjab next month.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar are hearing the case. However, the hearing was adjourned with the CJP saying that an order would be issued later.

During the previous hearing, the bench had ordered the attorney general to file a progress report on April 27 (today) regarding political dialogue for holding elections simultaneously of the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies.

The apex court has asked all political parties to come up with a consensus on the date for holding simultaneous general elections quickly, otherwise, the court noted, its order regarding the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14 would come into force.

The issue of elections has been a contentious and controversial one ever since the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved earlier this year. While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for polls in the two provinces to be held as soon as possible, the government wants elections to the National Assembly and all provinces to be held at the same time later in the year.

A Supreme Court verdict earlier directed that elections for Punjab and KP be held on May 14, and it had also ordered the government to give the ECP Rs21 billion for this purpose.

Cabinet refers summary to parliament

On Wednesday, the cabinet referred the summary of the Finance Ministry with regard to the provision of Rs21 billion to the parliament after approval.

Totally unfazed, govt gives no quarter to SC

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said the coalition government agreed that elections all over the country should be held at the same time in October or November, after holding a parliamentary meeting in Lahore.

PM Shehbaz said that it was important to tell the public that the PTI, instead of helping the government solve the current challenges, exploited the situation.

All-out efforts were made to spread anarchy and create division in society, and even the Pakistan Army and its leadership were not spared, he said.

However, combined efforts of everyone in the government, including the finance minister and the foreign minister, helped Pakistan’s situation improved considerably.

SC Punjab polls

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Apr 27, 2023 01:12pm
History has shown that the SC through its own judgements has eroded it's own stature and credibility......so expecting something different to happen is wishful thinking.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 27, 2023 01:55pm
SC has lost all credibility
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Apr 27, 2023 02:45pm
SC must uphold and ensure elections asap and remove care takers since their 90days are over.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mian Nawaz Sharif-Shit Apr 27, 2023 03:10pm
kaun hotay hy ye 3 hazraat election ka faisla karnay walay?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistani1 Apr 27, 2023 03:28pm
After PTI, is SC also showing that their focus is their own power with complete disregard to what is better for Pakistan?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Naseem Apr 27, 2023 03:45pm
Anyone who defies the constitution should be given an exemplary punishment!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Joe Apr 27, 2023 03:57pm
@Naseem, Indeed, its a sad sate of affairs of the state...people who are running the country...remain clueless about rule of law...obeying the constitution...total arrogance of ignorance!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sumroo Apr 27, 2023 04:12pm
@Naseem, SC should call all heads of armed forces...air force, navy and army, including joint chief and explain to them their constitutional responsibility! It should be the constitutional way forward or just the highway!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sugon Dzntz Apr 27, 2023 06:00pm
Fiat justitia ruat caelum "Let justice be done though the heavens fall"
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Elections delay case: CJP says top court can’t force govt to hold dialogue with opposition

China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Govt, PTI talks underway at Parliament House to discuss elections stalemate

SBP-held forex reserves rise $30mn, now stand at $4.46bn

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Aided by robust financial results, KSE-100 rises 0.89%

Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

JUI-F will not be part of talks with PTI: Fazlur Rehman

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

OGDC’s profit-after-tax jumps 50% YoY in third quarter

Read more stories