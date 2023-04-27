PARTLY FACETIOUS: Can’t see the forest for the trees?

“We have taken the lead in the world on yet another matter.” “On refusing to learn any lesson from past flawed policies?”

“Well on that matter let me assure you that Ishaq Dar has been botoxed by his samdhi, none other than the physically absent Nawaz Sharif, and…”

“In the august presence of Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN). That’s a very, very, important detail and…”

“You never could see the trees for the forest.”

“The proverb is the other way round – to see the forest for the trees, it means…”

“I know what it means but for NMN The Khan represents not only the coast redwood, the tallest tree in the world but also a forest made up of coast redwoods…”

“Don’t be facetious, in any case NMN supporting Dar makes sense – he is one whose ambition does not go as far as becoming the country’s prime minister…”

“I get it, while Uncle Shehbaz…”

“Precisely, anyway when I said we have taken the lead in the world on yet another matter I meant…”

“We launched the First Daughter first, Ivanka Trump came later, divisiveness in our country transcends the general public unlike in other countries, we have the mothers in law, the wives of lawyers…”

“Institutional mothers in law?”

“Hey don’t you go there – a mother in law is a mother in law first and only after…”

“OK, OK, but that is not what I meant when I said we are the first in the world…”

“Wait; is it the fact that our rulers get to have the doors of the sacred shrines in Arab countries opened for them alone, not the general public…”

“True but I would have you know that The Khan and the Third Wife are busy anyway and so are not planning a trip abroad – religious or otherwise – he is in the counting house counting out his tigers while she is in the parlour engaging with the court on a matter already decided in her husband’s favour and she wrote an inane letter to the Prime Minister who simply ignored it…”

“She can let loose some serious spiritual…”

“Oh shush – anyway we have taken the lead in the politics of the opposition – don’t fight elections on one’s own performance, singularly appalling in all administrations, but on the poor performance of those who are in government.”

“Hmmm, sad but true.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023