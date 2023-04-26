AVN 66.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
Apr 26, 2023
Pakistan

Coalition govt agrees elections should be held in Oct-Nov: PM Shehbaz

  • Reiterates government’s stance of rejecting the SC's ruling that Punjab, KP elections be held in May
BR Web Desk Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 04:59pm
The coalition government agreed that elections all over the country should be held at the same time in October or November, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday after chairing a parliamentary meeting in Lahore.

The PML-N leader said the April 4 decision by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court to hold elections on May 14 had been rejected by Parliament and the federal government’s stance on this remains the same even today.

“Decisions regarding whether elections should be held and if they should be held on one day … regarding this there is complete unity in the allied parties.”

The issue of elections has been a contentious and controversial one ever since the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved earlier this year. While the PTI has called for elections in the two provinces to be held as soon as possible, the government wants elections to the National Assembly and all provinces to be held at the same time later in the year.

‘PTI exploited situation’

Referring to the SC’s direction to the government and opposition to hold talks, the PM said that the SC’s job is not arbitration, but to give orders as per the Constitution and law.

PM Shehbaz said that it was important to tell the public that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), instead of helping the government solve the current challenges, exploited the situation.

All-out efforts were made to spread anarchy and create division in society, and even the Pakistan Army and its leadership were not spared, he said.

However, combined efforts of everyone in the government, including the finance minister and the foreign minister, helped Pakistan’s situation improved considerably.

“Some PTI agents outside Pakistan, who are enemies of the country, they played a role that even an enemy won’t play … they issued such statements and tweets,” the premier said.

Parliamentary meeting

Earlier it was reported that the meeting with coalition partners was being held to discuss the political situation in the country.

All parliamentarians were requested to ensure their presence at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other important members of the federal coalition.

During the last meeting on April 18, the ruling coalition failed to reach a consensus on whether the government should hold talks with PTI.

It had a divided opinion on talks with Imran Khan to break the political deadlock in the country.

While some participants, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Balochistan National Party (BAP), had pushed for dialogue with Imran, representatives from the Jamiat-e-Ulema-Fazl (JUI-F) had opposed the option, stating that Imran was not a legitimate political force to engage with.

Election PM Shehbaz parliamentary meeting

Mian Nawaz Sharif-Shit Apr 26, 2023 12:45pm
Why is the meeting with coalition members being held in Lahore and not in Islamabad? Is this some kind of punjabiat in play? The coalition partners should have insisted on the meeting being held in the Federal Capital. Shame on them.
Faisal Waheed Apr 26, 2023 01:17pm
All stakeholders should ponder over the current situation of the country which is at the verge of default, but we are not taking pain on economic issues rather govt is still discussing in the parliament how to eliminate IK and PTI. For God sake, think as one nation otherwise we all will be the sufferer.
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 26, 2023 03:01pm
More worthless "resolutions", "plans", "resolve" and "policies". All talk no action
Muhammad Ali Apr 26, 2023 04:24pm
Beggars have no plan to escape fiasco.
Parvez Apr 26, 2023 04:34pm
...and what does the Constitution say ?
Gnay Ali Apr 26, 2023 04:41pm
It's really very interesting that all PDM from PM TO MINISTERS Including MFR OF JUI F who had been defeated by PKMAP MAHMOOD KHAN party man in Election of 2018 all met with CULPRIT ABSCONDER WANTED NAWAZ SHAREEF IN LONDON ?
