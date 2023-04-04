Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections

The federal cabinet on Tuesday rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict that termed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8 as unconstitutional and ordered elections on May 14, Aaj News reported.

The cabinet met under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and declared the decision was not "actionable."

The cabinet has also decided to use the parliament’s floor to raise its voice against the verdict.

Responding to the cabinet's decision, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said the federal cabinet's decision to reject the supreme court's ruling is "not enough."

"Those who are trying to impose 'ladla' in defiance of the constitution and law should be held accountable," she said.

The development comes hours after the top court annulled the ECP's decision to postpone polls in Punjab. The SC bench maintained that 13 days were wasted because of the ECP’s unlawful decision.

The court ruled that the Constitution and law do not allow the ECP to postpone the elections, adding that the elections in Punjab will be held on May 14 instead of April 30.

The apex court further directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP.

The bench also said that the federal government had been asked to assist the election commission, and ordered authorities to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.

As per the court, candidates can submit nomination papers from April 10. The ECP will publish the list of candidates on April 19, and electoral symbols will be issued by April 20.