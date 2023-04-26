Brecorder Logo
Hot spell to persist till 27th

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
KARACHI: The continuing hot and dry weather is expected to persist over several districts of Sindh until April 27, 2023 with temperature up to 42 Celsius, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

In its weather outlook, the Met forecast the prevailing scorching weather in upper Sindh and central districts may turn mild after this Thursday, April 27. Temperature is likely to remain between 36 Celsius and 38 Celsius in Karachi.

In the next 24 hours: Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, hot in central and southern parts.

However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Over the past 24 hours: Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, but hot in central and southern parts. The day’s maximum temperature was witnessed in Chor 42 Celsius, Jacobabad, Mithi, Nawab Shah, and Sibbi 41 each, Rahim Yar Khan 40.4, Khanpur and Bahawalpur City 40 each, Noorpurthal and Bhakkar 39 each.

