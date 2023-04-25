AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘No representation without inclusion’: Ali Sethi performs at Coachella’s closing weekend

BR Life & Style Published 25 Apr, 2023 01:06pm
<p>Photo: Instagram <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/alisethi">@alisethi</a></p>

Photo: Instagram @alisethi
Follow us

Pakistani musician Ali Sethi took to the stage for the second weekend of Coachella, singing to a packed tent of festival-goers. He commemorated the performance in an Instagram post, writing how there can be “no representation without inclusion.”

“Coachellva Balamva,” wrote the singer on Instagram. “Thank you, Fahad Hussayn for sending this Mughal angarkha in the mail.

“Thank you Raja Kumari and Leo Kalyan for singing with me onstage, and thank you Coachella for the cute pictures. There is no representation without inclusion, and I was so thrilled to see our manifold, many-splendoured family light up the gobi tent.

“Also thanking Pooja in the last slide, twaada jazba bemisaal.”

Photo: Instagram @alisethi
Photo: Instagram @alisethi

Sethi opened his set with an ‘alaap’, a complex melody from Indian classical music, before launching into a folk song from Punjab. He then performed his global hit ‘Pasoori’ that got the crowd on their feet.

Sethi is the second Pakistani artist to perform at Coachella, after musician Arooj Aftab.

Pakistan’s Ali Sethi draws large crowds at Coachella

“I thought it was going to be this like, indie, niche thing that a bunch of my nerdy fans were gonna like,” Sethi was quoted as saying by AFP earlier on his ‘Pasoori’ hit.

“I’m just astounded by how many people around the world – particularly in India – loved it and embraced it.”

Ali Sethi’s infectious hit ‘Pasoori’ reverberates from Pakistan to Coachella

Of the performance on the second weekend of Coachella, Sethi said, “To be connected to tradition does not necessarily mean that you have to be orthodox or conservative. I think that’s my message,” he was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.

“Stay with me as I morph, as I speak in tongues, as I switch, as I adapt, as I reveal, as I cocoon. Every artist wants to be able to have that journey,” he said. “I want to be known by that and not by some preconceived idea of what I’m supposed to do.”

People walk by the ‘Molecular Cloud’ installation by Vincent Leroy during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: AFP
People walk by the ‘Molecular Cloud’ installation by Vincent Leroy during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: AFP

Singer Ali Sethi set to perform at Coachella 2023

Coachella Ali Sethi Pasoori

Comments

1000 characters

‘No representation without inclusion’: Ali Sethi performs at Coachella’s closing weekend

Oil prices stable as investors ponder China demand, rate hikes

Wheat price decision: LHC puts its weight behind caretaker govt

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

Read more stories