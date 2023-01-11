AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
Singer Ali Sethi set to perform at Coachella 2023

BR Life & Style Published January 11, 2023
Pakistani singer Ali Sethi of 'Pasoori' fame is all set to perform at the cult music festival, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival held every year in Coachella Valley, California. The festival will take place on April 14-16 and 21-23.

Sethi announced the news on Instagram, with an official poster of the artist line-up, with the caption "AAJAAO SAARAY."

Musician Talal Qureshi, Pakistan's first Grammy winner singer Arooj Aftab and Spotify Pakistan were quick to congratulate Sethi on this new milestone.

Photo: Instagram @alisethiofficial
Photo: Instagram @alisethiofficial

Other artists set to perform include Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh, who will make his festival debut.

Jai Paul. Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny are all part of the line-up over the course of the two weekends.

The festival last year featured Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd among others, following the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani artist to win Grammy

Sethi rose to prominence with his debut novel, 'The Wish Maker' in 2009. In 2012, Sethi began focusing on his musical career and made his film debut as a singer in Mira Nair's 2012 film, 'The Reluctant Fundamentalist', adapted from Mohsin Hamid's novel, with the song 'Dil Jalane Ki Baat Karte Ho.'

Following that, he began performing at music incubator Coke Studio, frequently, collaborating with other artists.

Sethi's Coke Studio duet 'Pasoori' with breakthrough artist Shae Gill has amassed nearly half a billion views on YouTube and was named by Spotify Wrapped as the most-streamed song in Pakistan in 2022.

Sethi will also be embarking on a North-American tour in the latter part of January, with performances scheduled in Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto and others.

Spotify in 2022: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum top list of most-streamed Pakistani artists

