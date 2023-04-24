AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

More than 400 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation, says FO

  • Earlier, Pakistan Embassy was hit by at least three bullets during ongoing clashes in Sudan
BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2023 Updated April 24, 2023 04:00pm
Follow us

Around 427 Pakistanis have reached Port Sudan, a port city in eastern Sudan, for repatriation as the North African country continues to work with Islamabad's missions in the region to provide relief to Pakistanis, APP reported.

Fighting in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country, where millions of people have been left without access to basic services.

At least 420 people have been killed since the fighting broke out on April 15, four years after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled.

Amid the clashes, the Pakistan Embassy building in Sudan was hit by at least three bullets, the Embassy said in a statement earlier, advising Pakistanis to avoid leaving their homes

Pakistani embassy in Sudan hit by bullets amid clashes

“All Pakistanis are once again advised to stay at homes and avoid unnecessary outgoings due to deteriorating security situation,” the statement read.

In the statement today, the FO said it continues to follow the developments in Sudan and was working with Pakistan’s Missions in the region.

Meanwhile, other countries have also started evacuating their citizens from Sudan. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the country’s armed forces evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan.

Sunak paid tribute to what he called a “complex and rapid” evacuation after he said there had been a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff. But British nationals living in Sudan were not rescued.

Foreign states seek Sudan evacuations after US pulls out diplomats

Similary, a German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan landed in Berlin early on Monday. The Luftwaffe has flown out 311 people so far from an airfield near Khartoum, the German military said, and the first batch was brought back to Berlin on Monday aboard an Airbus A321 from the Al Azrak base in Jordan, which is being used as a hub for the evacuation operation.

Pakistan Sudan

Comments

1000 characters

More than 400 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation, says FO

Oil prices steady on uncertain global outlook and supply concerns

Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low

Earth Day: Sherry Rehman urges Pakistanis to tackle climate change

Will take to streets if govt flouts Supreme Court's orders on election: Imran

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Tendulkar, Lara honoured with gates at Sydney Cricket Ground

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

Read more stories