More than 400 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation, says FO

Around 427 Pakistanis have reached Port Sudan, a port city in eastern Sudan, for repatriation as the North African country continues to work with Islamabad's missions in the region to provide relief to Pakistanis, APP reported.

Fighting in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country, where millions of people have been left without access to basic services.

At least 420 people have been killed since the fighting broke out on April 15, four years after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled.

Amid the clashes, the Pakistan Embassy building in Sudan was hit by at least three bullets, the Embassy said in a statement earlier, advising Pakistanis to avoid leaving their homes

“All Pakistanis are once again advised to stay at homes and avoid unnecessary outgoings due to deteriorating security situation,” the statement read.

In the statement today, the FO said it continues to follow the developments in Sudan and was working with Pakistan’s Missions in the region.

Meanwhile, other countries have also started evacuating their citizens from Sudan. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the country’s armed forces evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan.

Sunak paid tribute to what he called a “complex and rapid” evacuation after he said there had been a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff. But British nationals living in Sudan were not rescued.

Similary, a German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan landed in Berlin early on Monday. The Luftwaffe has flown out 311 people so far from an airfield near Khartoum, the German military said, and the first batch was brought back to Berlin on Monday aboard an Airbus A321 from the Al Azrak base in Jordan, which is being used as a hub for the evacuation operation.