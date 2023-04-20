AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Pakistan

Pakistani embassy in Sudan hit by bullets amid clashes

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Embassy building in Sudan hit by at least three bullets amid clashes between Sudanese Armed forces and Rapid Support Forces which causes loss to the Chancery building, the Embassy said in a statement.

“Today, the Embassy of Pakistan was hit by three bullets amid the clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, which causes loss to the Chancery building. This is a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention as the Host Government is responsible for providing security to diplomatic missions,” the Embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through the statement, the Embassy urged the two parties to exercise constraint and request the government of Sudan to immediately deploy security personnel for the protection and security of Embassy of Pakistan.

The Embassy also advised Pakistani community to avoid unnecessary outgoings to avert any untoward incident.

“All Pakistanis are once again advised to stay at homes and avoid unnecessary outgoings due to deteriorating security situation,” the statement further read.

Pakistan clashes Sudan security situation Pakistan Embassy Sudanese Armed Forces Rapid Support Forces

