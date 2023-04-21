AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Apr 21, 2023
World

Kremlin says not planning new Ukraine mobilisation drive

AFP Published 21 Apr, 2023 04:55pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Friday it did not plan a new mobilisation drive for its military operation in Ukraine, amid media reports that students were being served draft notices.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine is stretching into a second year, with military analysts pointing to a stalemate on the battlefield in the east of the pro-Western country.

“There is no talk in the Kremlin about some sort of mobilisation wave,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov spoke after Russian media reports said that students were receiving draft notices in Moscow and several other cities.

“To be honest, this is the first time I hear about this,” Peskov said. “What notices? Honestly, I don’t even know.”

After sending troops to Ukraine in February, 2022, President Vladimir Putin in September ordered a “partial” military call-up to boost regular forces in what has become the first military mobilisation in Russia since World War II.

‘Join forces’ against sanctions ‘blackmail’, urges Russia’s Lavrov

Hundreds of thousands of men have been drafted, while tens of thousands more have fled abroad.

Peskov said that work was ongoing to modernise and digitalise Russia’s draft system in efforts related to “the constitutional obligation of Russian citizens to perform compulsory military service.”

Last week Putin signed off on legislation to create a digital draft system that could bar men from leaving the country amid Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

The bill was rushed through parliament and even Kremlin-friendly lawmakers complained it was adopted under a veil of secrecy.

Those who fail to show up at the enlistment office following receipt of the electronic draft notice will not be able to take out loans, register property or work as individual entrepreneurs.

Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that with the lightning adoption of the legislation the Kremlin was seeking to create a “digital system of control over society.”

Russian army Russian forces military operation Russia's invasion of Ukraine

