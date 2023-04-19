AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
BAFL 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
DGKC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KAPCO 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,116 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 14,720 Increased By 9 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,399 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,044 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Join forces’ against sanctions ‘blackmail’, urges Russia’s Lavrov

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2023 11:04am
Follow us

CARACAS: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Tuesday for like-minded countries to “join forces” against Western sanctions “blackmail,” as the longtime diplomat continued his tour of Latin America.

Discussing Russia’s war on Ukraine with Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil in Caracas, Lavrov referred to allies Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as countries “that choose their own path.”

All are, like Russia, the subject of damaging economic sanctions, he pointed out.

“It is necessary to join forces to counter the attempts of blackmail and illegal unilateral pressure of the West,” Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Gil.

Russia’s top diplomat is on a weeklong Latin American tour that started in Brazil and will also take him to Nicaragua and Cuba – countries whose leftist governments have hostile relations with the United States.

He spoke as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, under fire from the United States for “parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda,” on Tuesday clearly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The White House on Monday – the same day that Lula met with Lavrov in Brasilia – had criticized the Brazilian leader’s remarks during a recent trip to China that Washington was “encouraging the war” in Ukraine and that Kyiv shared blame for the conflict.

On Tuesday, Lula insisted that while his government “condemns the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine” it also defends “a negotiated political solution to the conflict.”

On Russia’s war, Lavrov said: “We will resolve the situation” by upholding the principles of the United Nations’ founding charter on the “sovereign equity of states, on the principle of indivisibility of security.”

Russia’s Lavrov to talk Ukraine grain deal with UN chief next week

“Our task is to ensure that the UN charter is fully implemented, that the right to self-determination is not eliminated when it suits the West,” he said, according to an official translation.

Lavrov also met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro late Tuesday. Neither immediately issued any statement on the meeting.

Venezuela has long been a key ally of Russia, and Maduro has repeatedly expressed his support for Russia and President Vladimir Putin both before and after the invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow, for its part, has supported Caracas in the face of sanctions imposed by the United States.

The opposition in Venezuela, backed by a large swathe of the international community, did not recognize Maduro’s re-election in 2018 in a vote widely dismissed as fraudulent.

At the bilateral level, Russia and Venezuela announced that they have signed agreements regarding oil and mining.

Lavrov will later travel to Cuba, which is facing a serious economic crisis.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited Russia at the end of November, where he announced he had signed several agreements concerning oil supplies to the island. However, fuel shortages persist.

Lavrov is expected to make a final stop in Managua, where he will meet with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Latin America Venezuela Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine’s air defences Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel

Comments

1000 characters

‘Join forces’ against sanctions ‘blackmail’, urges Russia’s Lavrov

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Read more stories