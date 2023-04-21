AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Allies summit to discuss air defence, more ammo for Ukraine: Austin

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 01:39pm
Follow us

The US and allies will discuss providing more air defence and ammunition for Ukraine at a meeting of defence ministers at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

US defence secretary lands in Jordan at start of Middle East tour

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Austin said the allies were committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and rejected what he described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to carve out spheres of influence at gunpoint.

Lloyd Austin Russian President Vladimir Putin RUssia Ukraine war Ramstein Air Base US Defence Secretary

Comments

1000 characters

Allies summit to discuss air defence, more ammo for Ukraine: Austin

Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince MBS

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

Oil dips on recession fears, slower demand

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

BuzzFeed to close news operation

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

Read more stories